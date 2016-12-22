Delly got his Cavs Championship Ring last night

Matthew Dellavedova got some new bling Wednesday night, receiving his Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Championship ring at the team's home game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Delly got mobbed by his former teammates when receiving the ring, and even got a special hug from J.R. Smith, on the bench indefinitely with a thumb injury, afterwards.

He later posted a pic of the ring on his Twitter page. "Thanks @Cavs + Cleveland! Special moment," he added in another Tweet.

Straight to the pool room ?? pic.twitter.com/p2Ip5nn9Uk — Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) December 22, 2016

