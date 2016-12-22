Alleged drunken driver hits guardrail in Willoughby

Police say a 23-year-old was injured in a crash after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The man was traveling south on Shankland Boulevard on Dec. 19 around 9:45 p.m. Witnesses said he was driving at high speed when he entered an intersection and failed to negotiate a left turn.

The car crashed head on into a guardrail. Police say that there is a steep ravine on the other side.

The driver was treated for a minor head injury at a local hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

