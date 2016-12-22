APL waiving adoption fees for some animals this holiday season

The Cleveland Animal Protective League will be waiving adoption fees for select long-term residents of the shelter this holiday season.

From Dec. 21 through Dec. 24, regular adoption fees for a few of the shelter's adult cats, dogs and rabbits will be waived in favor of a donation-based adoption fee system.

You can find out which pets are eligible for free adoption by visiting the APL's adoption centers at the Cleveland APL, 1729 Willey Ave. in Tremont or the Parma PetSmart on Ridge Road.

