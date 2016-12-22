Chagrin Falls firefighters rescue deer stuck in frozen pond

Firefighters in Chagrin Falls rescued a deer from a frozen pond Wednesday.

Lieutenant Brian Foster and firefighter Dillon Crouse suited up and got on the ice to rescue the animal, while fellow firefighters assisted on shore.

Captain Greg Krejci worked to calm the doe after the rescue while he untied the ropes the crew secured to her and let her run off into the woods.

