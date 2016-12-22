Shaker Heights police search for suspect who carjacked elderly woman

Shaker Heights police are searching for the suspect they say carjacked an elderly woman at a Walgreens on Dec. 13.

Police say the woman was walking in the parking lot of the 16400 Chagrin Blvd. store when the suspect approached her and demanded her car keys. The suspect fled in the victim's car.

The suspect is between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 5'5" tall and weighs about 150 lbs. She was wearing a dark colored coat with the hood tightened around her face.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Shaker Heights police at 216-491-1234.

