Kevin Love in a Kevin McCallister sweatshirt is a Christmas miracle

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Kevin Love donned a parody sweatshirt of himself before Wednesday night's Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game.

The shirt pictures Love making the signature face of "Home Alone" protagonist Kevin McCallister. The team shared a pic of Love wearing it on their Twitter page before the game, along with the caption, "This is my house, I have to defend it. #DefendTheLand".

Love sat out of the game with a bruised knee, but the team still won 113-102

You can pick up the sweater for yourself over at FreshBrewedTees

