Kevin Love in a Kevin McCallister sweatshirt is a Christmas miracle

Kevin Love donned a parody sweatshirt of himself before Wednesday night's Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game.

The shirt pictures Love making the signature face of "Home Alone" protagonist Kevin McCallister. The team shared a pic of Love wearing it on their Twitter page before the game, along with the caption, "This is my house, I have to defend it. #DefendTheLand".

This is my house, I have to defend it.#DefendTheLand ?? pic.twitter.com/b2OdyveIm9 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 22, 2016

Love sat out of the game with a bruised knee, but the team still won 113-102.

