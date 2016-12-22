Salvation Army gives away toys to more than 3,100 needy children

The Salvation Army will be giving away toys to over 3,100 needy children on Thursday.

The charity will be distributing toys at the Wolstein Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Toys were donated by thousands of local companies and individuals.

"Few things bring about warmer feelings around the holidays than toys," the Salvation Army said in a statement. "For children, Christmas is all about toys. But for thousands of local families who struggle financially, there may be no toys under the tree this year. That's why The Salvation Army is again hosting its annual toy distribution with the help of hundreds of local companies and individuals who have donated literally thousands of toys."

