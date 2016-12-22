Massillon teen bullied for losing hair to lupus to get custom wig

A Massillon teen who lost her hair to lupus will get a new wig on Thursday, just one day ahead of her 14th birthday.

Reighn King, 13, began home schooling earlier this year after kids at school began to bully her because of her appearance.

Reighn gained weight and lost her hair while battling lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease. Classmates told her that she "looked like a boy" and told her she should use a different bathroom from now on, causing her mother to pull her from classes.

Reigh will get a new head of hair courtesy of the team at the Jeffrey Paul Hair Restoration Center in partnership with nonprofit Wigs for Kids. The wig will be custom fitted and styled.

