Phys ed teacher buys gifts for every student at his school

A physical education teacher at Artemus Ward School in Cleveland spent thousands of dollars of his own money to buy Christmas gifts for every single student at the school.

According to Principal Chris Myslenski, Jeff Szwagulack also set up a GoFundMe page to help meet his goal of getting a present for every scholar at the school.

He and his fellow teachers then worked for hours to wrap the gifts, which were delivered Thursday morning by "Santa" and Szwagulack's son, dressed as an elf.

