Akron 26-year-old helps those in need with Hope Soap

He's on two missions; one to feed the homeless and the other to help pay to feed them.

Nathan Walden, a 26-year-old from Akron, started his non-profit and business out of his kitchen two years ago. His nonprofit, The Love Truck, spreads love by giving food and clothing to those in need at Grace Park in Akron, rain or shine. His product, Hope Soap, is the gift that keeps on giving-- every bar purchased guarantees that another of that same bar will be given to the homeless.

Nathan started Hope Soap because he battled with skin issues and couldn't find a resolution.

"I went to many dermatologists and doctors and tried to get help," he said. Nothing seemed to help."

Hope Soap features face soap, essential oils and bath bombs, all handmade with natural products. Money spent at Hope Soap goes back into The Love Truck, which serves hot meals, provides hygiene products and much more.

"We help them find jobs, we write resumes for them, and give them computer classes," said Nathan. Many of those The Love Truck has helped have walked away with jobs and the ability to get back on their feet.

Nathan hopes one day he will be able to hand off Hope Soap and allow those unemployed or homeless to run the business to re-establish themselves. He also hopes to buy a food truck which will employ people he's directly helped at Grace Park.

If you are interested in Hope Soap products, visit their website.

