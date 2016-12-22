Police search for suspect who robbed Family Video in Akron

The Family Video on South Arlington Street in Akron was robbed on Wednesday night.

Employees said that the suspect entered the store around 10:30 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register. When the clerk didn't move fast enough, the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and demanded money again. The clerk opened the registers and gave the suspect an unreported amount of cash before the suspect fled.

Police say the suspect is between 25 and 30 years old. He is between 5'5" and 5'7", 170 to 180 lbs., with a beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white star design at the bottom of the sleeves and along with waistline.

