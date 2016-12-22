Suspect recorded man in Westlake Nordstrom bathroom, police say

Westlake police are searching for a man who they say recorded another man in the restroom of a Nordstrom Rack.

Police say that the victim noticed the other man recording him in the store on Dec. 21 around 6:20 p.m. He confronted the suspect, who made a partial admission to recording.

The victim then followed the suspect to a Main Street parking garage, where he flagged down a passing patrol officer. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as being around 23 years old, 5'8" tall with a slim to medium build. He has no facial hair and was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a light-colored brim and block letter writing on the front, a light gray waist length coat and some type of green garment underneath that showed under the coat just above his knees. He had two black pearl earrings and was wearing green tennis or hiking shoes.

Anyone who can ID the suspect should call Westlake Police at 440-871-3311.

