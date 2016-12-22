Police: Suspect who robbed Willoughby store at knifepoint still on the loose

Willoughby police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed the Check Into Cash on Robinhood Drive at knife-point on Wednesday.

An employee called 911 around 3:30 p.m. to report the incident. The victim said the suspect had a large white plastic bag with him and demanded "all the 100's and 50's." After he pointed a large knife at two employees, they gave him all of the cash from several teller drawers.

The suspect then told the employees not to move for 30 minutes or "they will be back" before fleeing out the front door of the business.

Police searching the surrounding area but were unable to find the suspect. They believe he may have fled in a tan Ford Taurus or similar vehicle.

Surveillance video shows him to be between 5'6" and 6' tall, with some type of mark below his right eye. He was wearing a black San Francisco Giants jacket with white sleeves, orange baggy pants, black shoes, a black and orange stocky hat and a black scarf.

Anyone with information should call Detective Sergeant Stewart or Detective Krejsa at the Willoughby Police Department at 440-953-4210.

