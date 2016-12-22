Cleveland police officers perform random acts of kindness across - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police officers perform random acts of kindness across the city

The CPD is celebrating the holidays by giving back.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Division of Police will be performing random acts of kindness throughout the city on Thursday.

Officers went around the city handing out gift cards.

"We're out here trying to make people's day today," said Officer Markey. 

