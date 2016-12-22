Cuyahoga Co. Prosecutor Timothy McGinty reflects on his time in office

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty is leaving office at the end of the year after 44 years as an Assistant County Prosecutor, Judge and County Prosecutor. On his way out of office, he reflected on the many changes he has both seen and been a part of affecting.

His focus is as laser sharp as it was when he put West Side rapist Ronnie Shelton away for an Ohio record sentence of 3198 years. He has a simple philosophy: find the worst of the worst and take them off the streets for as long as possible.

"We focused on identifying the habitual criminals and the violent offenders and by taking them out we prevent their committing the next crime, we prevent the next victim from happening," he said.

McGinty is a protege of legendary County Prosecutor John T. Corrigan, a man he greatly admired. He mirrors much of Corrigan's toughness in using every tool available to fight crime. An example is DNA testing, which has been crucial in testing Cleveland's backlog of rape kits.

"Untested rape kids are a gold mine, an untapped gold mine to take the most dangerous off," he said.

Much has changed since Corrigan's days, and McGinty believes for the better. One key is better cooperation among agencies, as witnessed by the recent multi agency capture of Justin Christian, where legwork and science cracked a cold case. The same was true in the rash of ATM smash and grabs.

"Proof is in the pudding, I haven't seen any ATM robberies for some time now," McGinty said.

Under McGinty, there have been fewer low level indictments due to the office concentrating on the worst of the worst and the use of diversion or treatment for lesser crimes. There are fewer trials as well, and he says it's due to attorneys reviewing dash and body cams and getting to the truth.

"They disregard the story they had received from the defendant, regarding didn't do it and lets go to plan B, lets go for a short sentence," said McGinty.

The prosecutor's soft spot is for crime victims.

"We see people in moments of crisis, we see what their real mettle and what their made of and people come through people care," he said.

McGinty is leaving a job he loves with gratitude to voters

"Been elected all these times," he said. "I greatly appreciate it and it's been an honor and I'll never forget it, so thank you."

