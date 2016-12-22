Former Cavs coach George Karl says J.R. Smith thinks he's entitled, Smith responds

Former Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach George Karl has criticized J.R. Smith in his new memoir 'Furious George'. Karl was the head coach of the Cavs from 1984-1986.

CBS Sports was able to get an advanced copy of the book. In the memoir the following was said about Smith:

"A huge sense of entitlement, a distracting posse, his eyes always on the next contract and some really unbelievable shot selection."

While Karl was with the Denver Nuggets he coached Smith from 2006-2011. Karl was 61-88 and made the playoffs once as the Cavs coach.

Late Thursday afternoon J.R. responded to the Karl's book via twitter saying, "Still trying to be relevant.Sad just sad."

Still trying to be relevant. Sad just sad. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 22, 2016

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.