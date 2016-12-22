Cleveland man sentenced in 2014 overdose death of a Lyndhurst man

A Cleveland man has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for his role in the death of a Lyndhurst man in 2014. According to a news release, investigators looked into the Feb. 10, 2014, fatal heroin overdose of 61-year-old Douglas K. Bouffard.

In February of 2016, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury issued an indictment charging Joe Johnson, 63, with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking in drugs.

Johnson was arrested on March 30.

