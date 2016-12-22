Holiday season thief swipes dad's ashes, family heirlooms

An Akron man received his holiday wish after thieves swiped boxes from his porch that contained family heirlooms.

Kyle Barron figures the thieves grabbed the packages last week from his Akron home thinking they were valuable Christmas gifts.

Akron man reunited with family heirlooms, dad's remains after someone stole his packages off his porch. Full story at 5 @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/iLdtlSIvKJ — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) December 22, 2016

But instead the boxes were filled with his late mother's belongings that he had shipped from Oregon after she died last month.

Barron says that inside the boxes was an urn holding his father's ashes, family photographs dating back generations and antique Asian teapots and vases.

"It's been extraordinarily taxing. My wife and I have had a couple of long evenings really upset crying about it," said Barron.

Barron's next door neighbor John Shepherd noticed a clue to where the boxes may be after he heard the story, and decided to follow a hunch.

"I got to thinking back and remembered seeing the tracks in the front yard of the vacant house across the street. I had to go look."

Shepherd found the boxes and contacted Akron police. The contents of the boxes were fused together after sitting in frigid temps for over a week, but Barron says everything is accounted for including his father's remains.

"I know it's just ashes but, I couldn't stand to think he was in a landfill somewhere. I couldn't deal with that, The first couple nights it kept me up not knowing where he was and he's right here," said Barron.

UPS, who delivered the items, released the following statement:

"We certainly regret the service experienced by this customer and have reached out to him with sincere apologies for this difficult situation. The Postal Service strives for timely and accurate service with each package we handle, and mail theft is a federal offense. Customers who believe they are victims of mail theft should call police immediately and call the Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.