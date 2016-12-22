List of New Year's Eve events in the Cleveland area

There is less than one week left in 2016. Destination Cleveland has provided a guide of all the different places you can celebrate the start of 2017 in the city.

Here is a list of different options on how to ring in the new year.

Pickwick and Frolic 2035 E. 4th Street, Cleveland, 44115 www.pickwickandfrolic.com

The Best NYE Party in CLE at Windowns on the River Waiting list Only 2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland, 44113 www.windownsontheriver.com

Lago's 4th Annual New Year's Eve Soiree : Fire and Ice 1091 West. 10th Street, Cleveland, 44113 www.lagoeastbank.com

New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball at the 9 2017 East 9th Street, Cleveland, 44115 www.metropolitancleveland.com

New Year's Spectacular with Phil Turk at Society Lounge 2063 East 4th Street, Cleveland, 44115 www.societycleveland.com

The Nautica Queen's New Year's Eve Gala 1153 Main Avenue, Cleveland, 44113 www.nauticaqueen.com

Kids New year's Eve Ball at Merwin's Wharf 1785 Merwin Avenue, Cleveland www.clevelandmetroparks.com

The Cleveland Improve: New Year's Eve with Mike Polk Jr. 1148 Main Avenue, Cleveland, 44113 www.clevelandimprov.com

Music Box Supper Club New Year's Eve 1148 Main Avenue, Cleveland, 44113 www.musicboxcle.com

Punch Bowl Social New Year's Eve 1086 West 11th Street, Cleveland, 44113 www.punchbowlsocial.com/location/cleveland

The Big Bang Cleveland 1163 Front Avenue, Cleveland, 44113 www.thebigbangbar.com/locations-page/cleveland-oh

Luca's New Year's Eve 2100 Superior Viaduct, Cleveland, 44113 www.lucacleveland.com

New Year's Eve Eve Celebration at the Great Lakes Science Center 601 Erieside Ave, Cleveland, 44114 www.greatscience.com

Red Wanting Blue Concert at the House of Blues 308 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland 44114 www.houseofblues.com/cleveland

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Quicken Loans Arena 1 Center Court, Cleveland, 44115 www.theqarena.com

Cleveland POPS New Year's Eve Concert and Dance at Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, 44106 www.clevelandpops.com

Noon Year's Eve at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland, 44109 www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo

New Year's Eve Celebration at Landerhaven 6111 Landerhaven Drive, Cleveland, 44124 www.landerhaven.com

Cleveland Heights New Year's Eve Performances at Nighttown 2387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, 44106 www.nighttowncleveland.club

New Year's Eve at Tabletop 1810 West 25th Street, Cleveland, 44113 www.tabletopcleve.com

Big 80s New Year's Eve Dance at Hard Rock Rocksino 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, 44067 www.hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com



First Night in Akron Downtown Akron www.downtownakron.com

Hinckley Reservation: Last Sunrise of the Year Hike Johnson's Picnic Area www.Clevelandmetroparks.com

Hinckley Lake Liberty Aviation Museum www.libertyaviauationmuseum.org

Walleye Madness at Midnight at Port Clinton Downtown Port Clinton

New Year's Eve Gala Celebration at The Lodge at Geneva on the Lake 4888 North Broadway State Route 534, Geneva on the Lake www.thelodgeatgeneva.com



Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.