List of New Year's Eve events in the Cleveland area - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

List of New Year's Eve events in the Cleveland area

List of New Year's Eve events in the Cleveland Area (Source: Cleveland 19 viewer) List of New Year's Eve events in the Cleveland Area (Source: Cleveland 19 viewer)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

There is less than one week left in 2016. Destination Cleveland has provided a guide of all the different places you can celebrate the start of 2017 in the city.

Here is a list of different options on how to ring in the new year.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly