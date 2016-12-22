Pregnant mother missing since Halloween found safe

A woman who went missing a couple of days after Halloween has been found.

Diane Christburg, 33, went missing after dropping her 14-year-old and 6-year-old son off at Anton Grdina School in Cleveland two months ago.

While gone, police say Christburg gave birth to a baby girl.

Her loved ones say she suffers from depression and that she's disappeared in the past for several weeks because of a then-abusive boyfriend. They say they thought this was a different situation, however, because she has a new place and a new car.

"I just try not to think about it, but if I think about it, I would probably break down in tears," said Justin Williams, Christburg's 14-year-old son, at the time.

Family members say she was in Cleveland the whole time.

Christburg has not told her family or police why she left.

Both she and the baby are doing fine.

