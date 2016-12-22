Suspect wanted for Akron barbershop shooting arrested

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Rodgers Thursday afternoon.

Rodgers, 24, was wanted by the Akron Police Department for three counts of felonious assault with a firearm.

Police say on Dec. 1, Rodgers shot three people inside the RP’s Blade Academy Barbershop in Akron. The shooting followed a confrontation Rodgers had with another man at the barbershop.

Officers found out that Rodgers was staying at an apartment near the 1300 block of Weathervane Ln. so they set up surveillance. After watching a man fitting Rodgers description go inside officers followed him.

Rodgers arrested without incident and taken to the Akron Police Department.

