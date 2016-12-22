Shaker Heights residents worried about increase in carjackings

Shaker Heights residents are on edge after a recent increase in carjackings.

"They stole my car," a victim can be heard telling Shaker Heights police in a 911 call Wednesday night after her Nissan Rogue was taken. The victim said two young men rear-ended her and stole her car once she got out.

Video shows the aftermath of the carjacking. The two suspects that took the car crashed and were arrested.

The suspect is still on the loose from the Dec. 13 carjacking at the Chagrin Boulevard Walgreens, where an elderly woman had her car stolen by a young woman.

"This young lady was standing with a hoodie over her head, black, and she pointed a gun at me," the woman can be heard saying in the 911 call.

The frightening scenario has been repeated more and more recently, with a rash of these robberies hitting the greater Cleveland area, including a carjacking and subsequent police chase in Shaker Heights Thursday night. While some suspects have been caught, police say they don't think they acted alone.

"Well, I'm very concerned about it," said Carolyn Hawk, a Shaker resident. "It's being watchful and being aware of your surrounding and I think we have to watch each other. I think when we see that I think the rest of us have to report it. Certainly. there are witnesses to it."

"Those have gotten carjacked, wise up!" recommended Pastor Earnest A. Smith. "Take your keys out of your car. Be careful. If they bump you, obey the police. Take them straight to the police department.You'll be fine."

