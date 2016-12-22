Browns CB Joe Haden reveals groin injuries, need surgeries

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden revealed he has been playing despite two groin injuries and will have offseason surgery.

Haden said he will have the operations soon after the Jan. 1 finale at Pittsburgh. Despite the injuries, Haden has stayed on the field and this week he was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate.

The seven-year veteran said he should be fully recovered in two months.

Haden missed the Sept. 25 game at Miami after he injured his left groin in practice. He returned and then missed two games after injuring his right groin before the Browns visited Tennessee on Oct. 16.

He was determined to stay on the field after missing 11 games in 2015 with concussions. Haden said not being able to play made him realize how quickly things can be taken away.

Trying to avoid a winless season, the Browns (0-14) host San Diego on Saturday.

