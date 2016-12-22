Settlement talks between Tanisha Anderson's family, Cleveland se - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Settlement talks between Tanisha Anderson's family, Cleveland set for next year

Tanisha Anderson died November 12, 2014. (Source: Family) Tanisha Anderson died November 12, 2014. (Source: Family)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Family members of Tanisha Anderson and the city of Cleveland have agreed to hold settlement talks early next year.

The talks are scheduled for Jan. 6, 2017, in U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent's courtroom.

Anderson died on scene while in the custody of Cleveland Police on Nov. 12, 2014. Anderson's family had called for an ambulance while she was having a mental health issue. Cleveland Police officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers responded to the scene instead. According to family members, one of the officers used a brutal take-down move and that's what killed her.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled Anderson's death a homicide

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in 2015, claims the CPD officers used excessive force leading up to the 37-year-old's death. 

Anderson's family say her 'death was preventable'.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly