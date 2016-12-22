Settlement talks between Tanisha Anderson's family, Cleveland set for next year

Family members of Tanisha Anderson want copies of their own witness statements, according to a motion filed Wednesday in federal court. Tanisha Anderson died on scene while in the custody of Cleveland Police on Nov. 12, 2014.

Retired Judge Joseph Gibson has completed his review of the investigation files in the Tanisha Anderson case.

Judge: Medical Examiner cannot be called as witness for opinion on Tanisha Anderson's cause of death

A judge in Ohio says a medical examiner's report shouldn't be considered in the investigation of the death of a woman who collapsed after struggling with Cleveland police officers during a mental health crisis.

Family members of Tanisha Anderson and the city of Cleveland have agreed to hold settlement talks early next year.

The talks are scheduled for Jan. 6, 2017, in U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent's courtroom.

Anderson died on scene while in the custody of Cleveland Police on Nov. 12, 2014. Anderson's family had called for an ambulance while she was having a mental health issue. Cleveland Police officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers responded to the scene instead. According to family members, one of the officers used a brutal take-down move and that's what killed her.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled Anderson's death a homicide.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in 2015, claims the CPD officers used excessive force leading up to the 37-year-old's death.

Anderson's family say her 'death was preventable'.

