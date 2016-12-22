Curvy Girls support group helps kids with scoliosis

Scoliosis, or a curving of the spine, impacts about 6 million Americans. You may see an "S" or "C" shape on their back, and many wear back braces.

Members of a support group called Curvy Girls have been diagnosed with scoliosis. It's a network of peer-led support groups that reduces the emotional impact of scoliosis on girls.

“Before I started this group I was literally the most scared and shy person ever. Ever since I started talking to people like me, it's boosted my confidence,” Anna Browning said.

It's a support group for the whole whole family.

“You meet each other for the first time and automatically you are like friends for life. It really is amazing,” said mom, Marie Browning.

Anna was 6 when she was diagnosed.

“These girls, they have to wear this plastic shell for years. They don't know how to deal with it. The parents don't know how to deal with it because it's an emotional time for them,” Marie Browning said.

Curvy Girls has helped these girls break out of that shell and shine.

“All these girls are so special to me. I help them and they help me,” Anna Browning said.

If you want to learn more, click or tap here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.