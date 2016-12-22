Daughter enters contest, surprises mother with seat on Rose Bowl float

Laury Stuebner never misses the Rose Parade.

“I had always hoped to go out and help decorate,” she said.

Her daughter, Kait, knows all about her mom’s love of the parade. When she saw a commercial for a contest to win not just tickets to the parade, but to be involved, she immediately entered her mom.

“I'll just go on and enter her, probably won't win,” said Kait.

But she was wrong. Her mom won, and she had to break the news to her.

“I have to tell you something, and please don't be mad at me. I entered you into this contest,” Kait said.

“She said, 'Mom, I never thought you'd win, ever,'” said Laury Stuebner.

The contest was through Lucy Pets Foundation. The foundation's goal is to prevent pet euthanasia. As an animal lover, Laury Stuebner couldn't be happier to win a seat on that float in the Rose Bowl Parade.

Laury Stuebner said she's telling everyone to tune in, or to record the parade, hoping to catch her big experience.

“I don't know anyone who's been on a float," she said.

