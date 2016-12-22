Man escapes custody during transport from Cuyahoga County Jail

A parole violator at large escaped custody during a transport from the Cuyahoga County Jail to Lorain Correctional Institution this week, authorities said.

Authorities are working to apprehend Donald Gunderman.

If seen, please contact the U.S. Marshals Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.