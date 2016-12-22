Cleveland firefighter facing sex charges arrested

Cleveland firefighter Shawn Skelly was arrested Thursday and charged with gross sexual imposition, police said.

Skelly is accused of inappropriate conduct with a 12-year-old relative. Documents say Skelly entered the girl's room in the early morning hours and inappropriately touched her. The alleged incidents happened between Jan. of 2016 and Dec. of 2016.

The girl said that she told her mother twice, but she did not make a report. She eventually told her step-mom, who told her father, and a report was made.

The girl's mother, Kathryn Skelly, has been listed as a co-defendant and is charged with endangering children. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Skelly was hired July 13, 2015 and has been assigned to Engine 30 since November 16, 2015. He has been suspended without pay.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.