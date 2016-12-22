Dashcam footage sheds light on attempted CVS robbery turned fatal police shooting

A grand jury has decided not to indict the Westlake police officers involved in the shooting of a 26-year-old robbing suspect, according to the suspect's family's lawyer.

The jury concluded Thursday afternoon that the shooting was justified.

A few hours later, dashcam footage of the incident was released.

At 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, Devan Desnoyers, 26, walked into the CVS on Detroit Road and handed a note to a pharmacist, according to police. The note said he had a gun and demanded oxycodone.

Police say Desnoyers fled the scene and crashed his car into police as officers caught up with him. Officers Stephen Krebs and Anthony Lavolpa told investigators they saw the offender pull up his waistband and pull out a gun.

The two officers fired seven shots at Desnoyers, killing him. A witness at the time said Desnoyers was shot through the windows of his car.

Investigators said they'd found an air pistol in the suspect's car after the incident.

The medical examiner found trace amounts of oxycodone in Desnoyers' blood.

Desnoyers had faced theft and burglary charges in the past.

Desnoyers' family members say they're disappointed and sad with the decision.

Christine Porter, the mother of Devan Desnoyers, said over the phone that the family is devastated. She lives in New York, where her son’s stepfather is an NYPD sergeant.

"Today, Officers Lavolpa and Krebs walked away from shooting my son seven times," she said. "I had faith in our system and our officers but the law essentially allows for officers such as these to make mistakes, even if it means a life is lost. There were no body cameras so it is their word against our son's and he is not here to answer."

