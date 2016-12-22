Family of Imari Perez looking for justice

The family of Imari Perez is looking or justice this holiday season. The body of the 28-year-old mother of three was found Dec. 18.

The father of her children, Quinton Denson, said prayers are helping the family stay positive. Denson wants the person responsible for Perez' death to turn themselves into police.

Denson is in a daze over the murder.

"Every day I'm waking up to a new plan and trying to do this and trying to do that," Denson said.

He and Perez weren't currently together, but they shared custody of their 6, 10 and 11-year-old.

"They hug me. They love me. I hug them back," Denson said. "We've been doing a lot of family things together. They're good. My kids are strong. They're very strong."

The children were home when someone brutally murdered their mom. Perez was stabbed multiple times. Denson said his children called him early that morning and he rushed to the house and performed CPR.

"She (Perez) was a go-getter- figured it out and did what she had to do as a mother and as a friend," Denson said. "Wonderful person.”

Perez' family is working with Cleveland Police. Detectives haven't officially named a suspect, but the family has their suspicions. They said Perez ended an abusive relationship earlier this year.

Denson wants the person who murdered his children's mother to come forward.

"If you didn't do it go talk. Go get questioned. Don't sit around and duck from it," Denson said.

He's thankful for loved ones and strangers who've offered help. He said prayer is working.

"Through this time, I feel like Cleveland, Ohio... just the whole Cuyahoga has been nice to us. Me and my three children," Denson said. "We all just want justice."

Funeral arrangements are still being planned. A GoFundMe account has been setup to help with costs.

