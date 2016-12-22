Ohio State vs. Clemson, the rematch

The 2016 Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson is expected to be an exciting game. If it is anything like the 2014 Orange Bowl they played in nearly three years ago, it will be.



Braxton Miller and Taj Boyd were under center for the Buckeyes and Tigers that night, Clemson went on to win a thriller 40-35. Boyd was intercepted with 1:27 left in the game near midfield to make things interesting.

The Buckeyes needed a touchdown to get the lead, Miller and the high-powered Ohio State attack seemed primed to steal a bowl win. Clemson had other ideas.

Two plays later Miller was intercepted by the Tiger defense to end the threat. Clemson took the lead for good with just over six minutes to play in that game.

Sammy Watkins had a big night for them, catching 16 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns.



This year it will be J.T Barrett and DeShaun Watson under center for the two playoff teams. Can the Buckeyes be the team to make the game-deciding play this time? We will find out on New Year’s Eve.

