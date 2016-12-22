Report: Snyder of Berlin recalls Buffalo Blue Kettle Potato Chip - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Snyder of Berlin recalls Buffalo Blue Kettle Potato Chips

Snyder of Berlin has recalled Buffalo Blue Kettle Potato Chips, Food Engineering reports.

One of the products may contain Salmonella, according to the report.

