Report: Cleveland Indians sign Edwin Encarnacion

The Cleveland Indians have signed Edwin Encarnacion, according to a report.

Indians win Encarnacion. 3 plus an option. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2016

Deal is thought to be worth 20M/yr or thereabout. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2016

Jon Heyman, an Insider at MLB Network, reports a three-year deal (with an option) worth approximately $20 million a year.

Encarnacion was a first baseman/designated hitter for the Toronto Blue Jays this past season.According to baseballreference.com, Encarnacion hit 42 home runs and 127 RBIs in 2016.

After signing an elite pitcher in Chris Sale from the White Sox this off season, the Boston Red Sox appear to be heavyweights in the American League this upcoming season. Boston already had the AL's most potent offense in 2016, and did well to strengthen its pitching staff.

If the deal for (the highly sought-after) Encarnacion goes through, the Indians will have proven their willingness to open the pocket book and make another run at the AL crown.

The Indians came extremely close to ending their title drought in 2016, losing a Game 7 thriller to the Chicago Cubs. They did so with two starting pitchers injured and on the bench during the postseason. OF Michael Brantley, arguably their best player during the past few seasons, was injured for the majority of the year.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.