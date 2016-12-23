2 attempted smash-and-grabs in Cleveland overnight bring year's total to nearly 50

There were two attempted smash-and-grabs in Cleveland overnight.

The first was at the Beverage and Deli on West 65th Street. A white mini van was left at the scene. It is not known what, if anything, was taken.

The second happened at the Urban Food Mart on East 79th Street and Cedar Avenue. It is not known what, if anything, was taken.

There have been nearly 50 of these types of crimes in the Cleveland area since Jan. 1.

