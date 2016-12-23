Shaker Heights police arrest two carjacking suspects after chase

The victim told police that he was walking in the parking lot of The Woodlands of Shaker Heights, an assisted living, independent living and memory facility. (Source: WOIO)

Shaker Heights police arrested two carjacking suspects after a chase late Thursday night.

The victim, Gregory Turner of Maple Heights, told police that he was walking in the parking lot of The Woodlands of Shaker Heights, an assisted living, independent living and memory facility, when two men approached him with a gun and demanded his keys.

The suspects then fled in Turner's white GMC. Turner was uninjured.

Police and the suspects engaged in a chase which ended in Cleveland at Woodhill Road and Steinway Avenue around midnight. Police say the suspects were one adult man and one juvenile. Both are in custody.

No injuries were reported.

This is the third recent Shaker Heights carjacking, putting residents on edge.

