Community mourns 9-year-old killed in trailer fire

Family, friends, and neighbors of 9-year-old Nadeysha Rodriguez held a somber gathering Friday night in Lorain to remember the young girl who was killed after a fire tore through her mobile home.

Just days before Christmas, her family is left in tears as they try to say goodbye. Her family says they know she's watching over them as a guardian angel.

"I hope she's in heaven and I know she's in peace, she will be looking down on us, taking care of us now," a family member said Friday.

Neighbors in Twin Halls mobile home park wiped away tears and hugged each other as they prayed for the little girl's family. A memorial continues to grow for Nadeysha just outside the trailer where she lost her life.

"It's not a community, it's a family here. Everybody's family and that's all it's ever been. And we want to say we love you dear, and God knows that she's in heaven," said neighbor Colleen Robert.

Nadeysha's uncle Guillermo Castro tried to focus on the good times.

"She had a beautiful smile and she was really close to my mom so I know the time that she was here, I know she was happy," Castro said.

He thanked firefighters for doing their best to save her, and neighbors for their unwavering support.

"I just want to say to parents out there, please keep an eye on your kids. You have them right now, be grateful, you don't know what could happen. Just imagine yourself without your child one day, it's devastating," Castro said.

Several neighbors risked their lives to try to save Nadeysha, but the fire was too strong.

Firefighters say there were four space heaters and there was no smoke detector in the trailer. No official cause has been announced, however.

Police say the girl was staying with her grandmother at the time of the blaze. The grandmother managed to escape, and has since been treated and released from Mercy Hospital.

