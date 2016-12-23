Elyria teen wants to share holiday with victims of Tennessee bus crash

It was a Christmas and birthday wish from a young Elyria girl sent straight to the victims of the school bus crash that happened just before Thanksgiving in Tennessee.

Just like other girls, 13-year old Clara Davies likes to read, loves her dolls, loves her school and loves to run. Unlike many other kids, though, her first thought leading into the holiday season was about the kids that were in that crash.



“I want them to feel happy and safe," said Davies. She had an idea and ran with it.



“It was more of a shock and awe," said her mother, LeighAnn Arroyo. "She took it in, went to her room and thought and came out about two hours later and said 'Mommy, let's get some money for those kids. And I was like 'oh, okay.'"

Clara has her own challenges. She's developmentally delayed, but you can tell that doesn't affect her determination and huge heart. She and her mom went to First Merit Bank and started the fund, Victims of Woodmore. All the money donated will go straight to the children and their families.



“I'm hoping they think I'm the best girl in town," said Clara.

No doubt her mom does.

“Makes us a very proud family," said Arroyo.

Now as we countdown to Christmas, she hopes to see about $10,000 pile up before it gets sent to the kids.

If you'd like to donate to the fund, you can go to any First Merit Bank and tell the teller you'd like to donate to the Victims of Woodmore Fund.

