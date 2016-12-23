Starbucks giving away free drinks for the holidays

Starbucks will be giving away free drinks at select locations for the next 10 days.

The coffee chain is trying to drum up holiday sales with a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage available at select Starbucks stores for "Cheer Parties" across the U.S.

The 100 stores offering the deal will change each day. You can check which stores are offering the deal each day on the Starbucks website.

Customers can visit any Starbucks location to receive a "Cheer Card" which will provide discounts on beverages.

The deal runs every day (except Christmas) from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. The free beverage can be picked up from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

