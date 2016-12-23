Beware of germs when Christmas gift shopping

While we run around trying to fulfill our friends' and family's Christmas wishlists, we touch so many objects that have and will be touched again by many, many people. This puts us at higher risk for germs.

"Stores, shopping malls, all these things, you have an influx of extra volume of bodies," said infection preventionist Bridget Redlich.

Redlich says that people with colds, viruses and other sicknesses may not be practicing "the best respiratory etiquette," leading to their germs winding up on toys, games, clothes and more in stores.

The CDC says that viruses can stick on hard surfaces for two to eight hours, and can transfer via touch in a second.

Redlich recommends that people be smart and pay attention to what they're purchasing.

"[Check] if it's something wipeable or washable before you wear it," she said.

Redlich says you should make sure to clean gifts before wrapping them.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.