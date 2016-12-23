2-year-old son of Cleveland police officer dies after shooting self

A 2-year-old son of a police officer has died after accidentally shooting himself Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on Library Ave. The toddler, Dominic, was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was rushed into surgery but died from his injuries.

"I was coming out my back door and I heard Isaiah saying someone call the police call 911 my brother shot himself . I saw the baby laying on the floor," said neighbor Sonya Hobbs.

The boy's father is a 54-year-old Cleveland police officer who was hired in 1993. Police say that the 2-year-old shot himself with his father's service weapon.

"He's been a police officer since 1993 a very well respected police officer on the force. It's fate I guess that's all we can say. Unfortunately it took the life of a beautiful two-year-old little boy, but all we can do is pray and support them and be there for them," said family friend Carlisha Conner.

The father's name is not being released at this time.

The CPD said officers like citizens are responsible for securing an and all 'dangerous ordnance.' The division of Police manual or rules, section 5.13 states that 'officers shall use or handle their firearms only in a safe, proper, and authorized manner.'

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

