Last-minute holiday shoppers pack local malls

On Thursday, last-minute holiday shoppers packed Southpark Mall just three days before Christmas.

"It's been fun. We've done a lot of shopping today," said Linda Jenson.

"Crowds are a little overwhelming at times, but it gets you in the spirit," said Gerhard Heck.

Southpark Mall staff said it's been a good season. Sales started strong around Thanksgiving before falling flat for a few weeks, but now they're picking back up.

Shoppers said they found a few good deals.

"I found some boots.... oh I shouldn't have told that," said Terrence Whittaker.

"I'm just picking up last minute gifts, a pair of shoes for my husband," said Tracie Curtis.

Some people say they always wait until the last minute to shop.

"I do it every year. There's a couple benefits, you find everything that's on sale and the excitement gets you in the spirit," said Heck.

Others said they've been busy buying gifts all season.

"I have nine grandchildren, nine children and nine significant others, so there's a lot of shopping to do," said Jenson.

There aren't that many days left to shop. Santa will only be sticking around Southpark Mall until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The mall is open until 11 p.m.

Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.