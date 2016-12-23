Cleveland 19 staffers give gifts to 2 special needs children

Two kids received their Christmas gifts a couple days early thanks to Cleveland 19 sales staff, who sponsored the Special Wish family for the holidays.

The family has already adopted two special needs kids and are currently in the process of adopting a third.

Adhu, 7, was adopted from India in July of 2015. He has an extremely rare form of scoliosis which doctors consider to be life threatening due to how his spine is forming in his body.

Cecelia, 8, was adopted from Kazakhstan in March of 2009. She has special needs.

The family is planning on adopting another child from China early next year.

