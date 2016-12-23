Top Northeast Ohio investigative stories of 2016: Orlo Wants To Know

It was a busy year for the Cleveland 19 Investigative Unit.

A story that got a lot of reaction had to do with speed cameras that are used to ticket motorists. They are universally hated by drivers, and loved by certain mayors for the revenue they generate. One spot is Newburgh Heights where high tech Dragon Cams get dozens of people a day on I-77. The other is low tech Linndale, where a shed houses an officer nailing people on Memphis. Both are legal. But after our story State Sen. Tom Patton is looking into changing that.

During the summer the city of Cleveland once again had electricians at $40 an hour mowing grass rather than laborers who make a fraction of that. We got answers for people frustrated with government. When a tree about took down a portion of a house, the owner came to us when Lakewood wouldn't put the removal cost on the tax duplicate and wanted cash up front. After our story the city relented.

We asked questions about serrated metal knives being used at restaurants past security checkpoints at many airports. The answer was that employees are trained to account for them. But we found butcher knives in plain view at restaurants in several cities.

When Cleveland schools opened for the year dozens of school crossings were left with no guards and no one to turn on the speed limit school zone signs. Using a radar gun we measured speeds and found cars traveling as high as 46 miles per hour in school zones. The result could have been tragic. After our reports the crossing guard openings were filled. For the second year we documented Cleveland high school athletes taking chartered buses to practice at the cost of thousands of dollars more than yellow buses.

Politicians are always hot topics. Using utility bills that showed she used no water over long periods of time we proved that Linndale Mayor Ashlee McLaughlin didn't live in the village. She's still mayor, and as near as we can tell still doesn't live there.

Brook Park has a show of its own going on. Councilman Thomas Troyer is awaiting disposition of his case charging he interfered with police. Meantime Councilwoman Julie Ann McCormick resigned after being charged with shoplifting twice.

School stories involving money made headlines. In Springfield Local Schools two groups had problems. The Athletic Booster Club Treasurer, Mia Balazowich was charged with taking some $30,000 in club funds. Now the treasurer of the teachers union is being investigated for tens of thousands in missing funds.

Berea's water quality is an on going story. Mayor Cyril Kleem said he wouldn't drink it, but that its quality is fine. Our tests found lead in a sample, his didn't. In the meantime new city tests show other reports of lead.

It's been quite a year for getting answers -- hoping to get many more in 2017.