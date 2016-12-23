5 things to watch in the game between the Cleveland Browns & San Diego Chargers

There are two games left in the regular season. On Christmas Eve the San Diego Chargers visit Cleveland to play the Browns.

Here are five things Browns fans should watch out for :

1. All I want for Christmas is...

A win! Or, do I? The Browns have run the streak to 0-14, why not go all the way and secure the top pick in the draft? The problem with that line of thinking is that this team insists it's changing the culture in Berea, and running the table to 0-16 sends this current young group of players into the offseason not only with a negative mindset, but with a permanent, historic mark on their Wiki pages.



2. Old Man Rivers

When sizing up whether or not the Browns can actually pull off a win this season I always measure which team has the better quarterback (insert laugh track here), and once again, that honor belongs to the other guys. Philip Rivers may be 35, but he's thrown for at least 3,600 yards in each of his last 9 seasons, including 3,800 this year, and he's doing it without his top receivers, who were injured early. When the game is on the line, I don't believe the Browns can stop him.



3. The Rookies

When you get to the 15th game of your first season in the NFL, you're no longer a rookie. So, which guys have actually progressed? Emmanuel Ogbah, the second-round defensive end, has improved dramatically as the season has worn on. He's racked up 2.5 sacks in his past two games, and has 5.5 on the season. Corey Coleman, the first-round pick, needs to finish strong. He's pulled in only three passes in his past three games, and hasn't scored in a month.

4. RG3

I think we've seen what we needed to see from Robert Griffin, and that is, he's not the answer. But Hue Jackson is putting him back out there against the Chargers while admitting that Cody Kessler may not sit for long. Either way, the Browns will address the quarterback situation in April's draft. I just hope both quarterbacks finish the season healthy.

5. Not Your Average Joe

Joe Thomas was just voted into his 10th straight Pro Bowl. As I talked about earlier in the week, if he remains a Brown, he's likely going to finish his Hall of Fame career in a few years without ever experiencing the playoffs. But, he continues to bring it every week, and this week he'll line up against yet another guy the Browns should have drafted but didn't: Joey Bosa. The former Buckeye is having a tremendous rookie season, and will definitely be noticed on Saturday.

