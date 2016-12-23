J.R. Smith will be out 12-14 weeks after thumb surgery

J.R. Smith had surgery on his right thumb Thursday to repair a complex fracture he received in the first half of Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Smith left in the first half of the game after injuring himself while swiping down on Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The team says that he will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation for his thumb. They say a likely timeline for his return to play is 12 to 14 weeks.

