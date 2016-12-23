First 3,500 fans at the Cleveland Browns vs. San Diego Chargers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

First 3,500 fans at the Cleveland Browns vs. San Diego Chargers game get a Duke Johnson Gnome

The Cleveland Browns announced on twitter the first 3,500 fans at the game on Christmas Eve against the Chargers will get a Duke Johnson gnome. 

The gnome is Johnson wearing his number 29 jersey with an orange Browns hat with a football and a helmet in his hands.

Tickets for the game range from $3 to $10,000 in the resale market.

