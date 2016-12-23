Investigators catch the man who escaped custody during transport from the Cuyahoga County Jail

Investigators have caught the man who escaped custody during a transport from the Cuyahoga County jail on Thursday. According to a news release Donald Gunderman was being transported to Lorain Correctional Institution.

He was being transported with the Ohio Adult Parole, the transport vehicle stopped to drop off another inmate at a treatment facility on Broadway Avenue. Gunderman assaulted one the officers and fled on foot.

Investigators were unable to to find him. Deanna Taylor, Alfred Dicenzi and Natasha Gunderman were arrested for assisting Gunderman during his escape.

