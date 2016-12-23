FINAL: Cleveland Browns 20, San Diego 17

The Cleveland Browns take on the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve. (Source: CBS)

The Browns scored two touchdowns in the first half to get a 17-10 lead.



The Christmas Eve game begins at 1 p.m. The Browns are 0-14 this season and the Chargers are 5-9. The Cleveland Browns announced on Twitter the first 3,500 fans at the game on Christmas Eve against the Chargers will get a Duke Johnson gnome.

Matchup history: The Chargers lead the series, 8-15-1. The Chargers won the last matchup, 30-27, on Oct. 4, 2015.

TV Channel: CBS, Cleveland 19

Radio: The game can be heard on 92.3 The Fan, ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5). Pregame radio coverage begins at 9 a.m. on ESPN 850 WKNR. Postgame coverage can be heard on 92.3 The Fan. Listen online at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns Mobile app. Out-of-market fans can subscribe to game broadcasts via TuneIn. (Seven-day free trial available)

Announcers: TV - Spero Dedes, Solomon Wilcots; Radio - Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

