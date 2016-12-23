Two men cause $10,000 worth of damage at the Atlas Cinemas Diamond Center

Surveillance photos of the suspects who did damage to the Atlas Cinemas Diamond Center (Source : Mentor Police)

The Mentor Police Department is trying to find out who is responsible for causing more than $10,000 worth of damage at the Atlas Cinemas Diamond Center.

Police have released two surveillance photos of the men they are looking for. The suspects were seen getting into a white pick-up truck.

If anyone has any information about the situation and who the men are, you are asked to contact investigators at 440-205-3293

