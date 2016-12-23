Edwin Encarnacion has hit 1 home run in his 23 games played in Cleveland(Source: Arturo Pardavilla III, Wikipedia)

Cleveland sports fans were very excited Thursday night when reports came out the Indians signed former Toronto Blue Jays 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year deal.

Encarnacion has spent the past eight years playing with the Blue Jays. Encarnacion has played 23 games in Cleveland in his 12-year career.

Edwin Encarnacion stats in Cleveland (Stats from baseballreference.com) Year Games Played Hits/AtBats RBIs Home Runs 2005 2 0-6 0 0 2011 3 7-14 0 0 2012 3 4-16 3 0 2013 3 1-10 0 0 2014 3 2-13 1 0 2015 4 6-16 3 0 2016 3 3-13 1 1 2016 Playoffs 2 2-7 0 0 Total 23 25-95 (.263 AVG) 8 1

According to baseballreference.com, Encarnacion hit 42 home runs and 127 RBIs in 2016.



